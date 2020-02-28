Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Ferro worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. 193,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.16. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

