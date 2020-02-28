Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Nabors Industries worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 797,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 662,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 160,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,850. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $657.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.94.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

