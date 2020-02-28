Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.59 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,840. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

