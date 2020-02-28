Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of GMS worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. 15,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $990.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.08. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

