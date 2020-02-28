Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.84 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Patrick Industries worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 5,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $152,956.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,201,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,657 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.