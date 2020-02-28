Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.89 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Quidel worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QDEL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.41. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

