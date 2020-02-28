Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of CarGurus worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,547,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,491. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 66,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,951. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

