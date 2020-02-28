Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Raven Industries worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 113.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 95.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 4,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAVN shares. ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

