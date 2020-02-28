Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Heritage Financial worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 5,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $910.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

