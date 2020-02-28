Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Photronics worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Photronics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Photronics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.58. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,663 shares of company stock worth $1,917,096. 3.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

