Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,271 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 992,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 271,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,445,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,552 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

