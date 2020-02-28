Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,286 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of ePlus worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ePlus by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 3,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,115. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. Research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

