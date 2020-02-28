Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 24,550 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of TiVo worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TiVo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TiVo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TiVo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TiVo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TiVo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TiVo stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 101,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo Corp has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TIVO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

