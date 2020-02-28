Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,001 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Smartsheet by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,414.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,691 shares of company stock worth $15,353,624 over the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

