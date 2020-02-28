Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,153 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Acacia Communications worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,322. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

