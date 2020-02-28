Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,859 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

