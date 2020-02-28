Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,888 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 23,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

