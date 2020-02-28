Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,997 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of James River Group worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 318.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,000,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in James River Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

