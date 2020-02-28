Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,615 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 215,833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 305.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 317,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 239,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,743,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 196,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,106. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $816.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.