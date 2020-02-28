Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,371 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 75,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,939. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

