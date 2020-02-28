Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,526,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 5,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,098. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $961.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

