Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,394,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 263,719 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 269,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,195.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,637 shares of company stock worth $2,702,888 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

