Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Big Lots worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Big Lots by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 6,129,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,072. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut their price target on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.