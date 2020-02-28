Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of M/I Homes worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. State Street Corp raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,295. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

