Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Realogy worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 100,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.