Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,364 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of CIT Group worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 666,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in CIT Group by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CIT Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 88,903 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 453,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Stephens increased their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. 56,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

