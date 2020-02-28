Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several brokerages have commented on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,147 shares of company stock worth $1,702,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

