Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,303. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

