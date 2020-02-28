Rightmove (LON:RMV) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.22 ($7.72).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.02) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 671.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 602.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.44.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

