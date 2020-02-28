Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RMV traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 619 ($8.14). The company had a trading volume of 4,887,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 671.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 602.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.22 ($7.72).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

