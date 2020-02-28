RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 5,136 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.75. 2,928,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.09. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $252.20. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -368.36 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 180.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

