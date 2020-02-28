Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 4,550 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,301.72 ($56.59).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,304.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,229.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

