Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Tops $31.49 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Kyber Network, Upbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, C2CX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

