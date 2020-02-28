Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.28. 16,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,756. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $10,441,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,827,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,050,611.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 646,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.