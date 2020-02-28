Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Riverview Bancorp worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVSB. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 60,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVSB. ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. 93,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

