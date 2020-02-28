RMR Group (RMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

2/22/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

2/10/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/7/2020 – RMR Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

2/5/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

NASDAQ RMR opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $72.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in RMR Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after buying an additional 117,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 237,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

