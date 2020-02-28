Robert H. Lewin Buys 50,000 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,726,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,503. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 9.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after buying an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

