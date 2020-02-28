Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22.50 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 22.50 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 22.55.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.