Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €290.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

