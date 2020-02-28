Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.85 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.24.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.87. 1,025,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

