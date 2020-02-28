Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to Sector Perform

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE EB traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 688,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

