Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$78.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.18.

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$69.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,997,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$67.69 and a one year high of C$77.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3099997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total transaction of C$744,300.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

