Royal Bank of Canada Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.78. 1,477,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.83. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.41 and a 52-week high of C$22.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

