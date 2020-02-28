Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Deutsche Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Royal Mail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.33 ($2.21).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 161.85 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.05 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.80 ($3.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.20.

In related news, insider Michael Findlay bought 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have bought 631,829 shares of company stock valued at $129,572,490 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

