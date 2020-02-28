Royce & Associates LP Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.91. 76,149,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

