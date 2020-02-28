RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of RPC worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. Raymond James raised RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

RPC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,986. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.24. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

