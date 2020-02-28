RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTIX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.26. RTI Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.