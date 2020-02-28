Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 202,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.