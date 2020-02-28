Rubycoin (RBY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024170 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005770 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,473,618 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

