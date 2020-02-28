Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.95 Per Share

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RICA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 209 ($2.75). 487,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,911. Ruffer Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 231 ($3.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.27. The company has a market cap of $372.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

